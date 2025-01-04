IF YOU ARE NOT BENEFITING STOP SUPPORTING, THE CASE OF DANDY KRAZY – Prophet Seer 1

IF YOU ARE NOT BENEFITING STOP SUPPORTING, THE CASE OF DANDY KRAZY



Nigeria self-styled Prophet Seer1 has urged Zambians against being used by politicians.





Commenting on the death of Wisely Chibambo aka Dandy Krazy, Seer 1 says its unfortunate that the Singer died poor despite having helped the PF won elections thrice:



DandyCrazy sang the songs that ushered the PF into power for the fourth time in a role and he didn’t have a house.





Look at the chair in his house. The time he was spending sleepless nights in the studio, composing songs for Lungu, Tasila Lungu was in a America galavanting from street to street.





Immediately Lungu won the election, things changed, the one that worked hard for Lungu’s victory died a poor man without a house while the one galavanting in America owns half of Zambia today.





Lungu in turn gave half of Zambia to his daughter, 66 vehicles to his son, over 30 houses to his wife Esther Lungu the list is endless.





Edgar Lungu today is pretending to love Dandy, such a heartless wicked man.





Stop allowing politicians to use you, if you are not benefiting anything, stop supporting.



#Seer1.