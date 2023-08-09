IF YOU ARE NOT CAREFUL, YOU WILL REGRET EVER BEING PRESIDENT – KAMBWILI TELLS HH

…when you arrest one opposition political leader on flimsy grounds, you arrest us all

Lusaka, Wednesday, August 9, 2023 ( Smart Eagles)

Patriotic Front Member of the Central Committee Dr. Chishimba Kambwili has charged that the Civil and Political Space has ceased to exist in Zambia.

Dr Kambwili said whatever an opposition Member says is used by the Police to lock them up.

He was speaking when he visited Socialist Party Leader Dr Fred M’membe who is currently detained at Woodlands Police Station as he was denied Bond yesterday.

“He is in high spirit. Comrade Fred membe is a revolutionalist, a man who has no fear. When you arrest one political leader, you arrest all of us. Especially when it is on flimsy grounds,When they arrest you, it doesn’t mean you are guilty, they are just trying to intimidate you,” he said.

Dr Kambwili said it is baffling that despite having a President who said people will not be denied bond, the opposite has continued to happen.

“We have a President who said nobody will be denied bond. Keeping people in detention is for those who can run away. Dr M’membe is a man of fixed abode, he can’t run away,” he said.

Dr Kambwili has warned President Hakainde Hichilema that he will regret ever being President if the trend of arresting citizens on flimsy grounds continues.

“The measure you are using, will be used against you. When we speak like this, we are feeling sorry to you. You think you are a king where you are going to rule forever.. With the scandals we are hearing from your Government, you will regret ever being President,” he said.