We use technologies like cookies to store and/or access device information. We do this to improve browsing experience and to show (non-) personalized ads. Consenting to these technologies will allow us to process data such as browsing behavior or unique IDs on this site. Not consenting or withdrawing consent, may adversely affect certain features and functions.
Functional
Always active
The technical storage or access is strictly necessary for the legitimate purpose of enabling the use of a specific service explicitly requested by the subscriber or user, or for the sole purpose of carrying out the transmission of a communication over an electronic communications network.
Preferences
The technical storage or access is necessary for the legitimate purpose of storing preferences that are not requested by the subscriber or user.
Statistics
The technical storage or access that is used exclusively for statistical purposes.The technical storage or access that is used exclusively for anonymous statistical purposes. Without a subpoena, voluntary compliance on the part of your Internet Service Provider, or additional records from a third party, information stored or retrieved for this purpose alone cannot usually be used to identify you.
Marketing
The technical storage or access is required to create user profiles to send advertising, or to track the user on a website or across several websites for similar marketing purposes.
To provide the best experiences, we use technologies like cookies to store and/or access device information. Consenting to these technologies will allow us to process data such as browsing behavior or unique IDs on this site. Not consenting or withdrawing consent, may adversely affect certain features and functions.
Functional
Always active
The technical storage or access is strictly necessary for the legitimate purpose of enabling the use of a specific service explicitly requested by the subscriber or user, or for the sole purpose of carrying out the transmission of a communication over an electronic communications network.
Preferences
The technical storage or access is necessary for the legitimate purpose of storing preferences that are not requested by the subscriber or user.
Statistics
The technical storage or access that is used exclusively for statistical purposes.The technical storage or access that is used exclusively for anonymous statistical purposes. Without a subpoena, voluntary compliance on the part of your Internet Service Provider, or additional records from a third party, information stored or retrieved for this purpose alone cannot usually be used to identify you.
Marketing
The technical storage or access is required to create user profiles to send advertising, or to track the user on a website or across several websites for similar marketing purposes.
Yes I’m still upnd praise singer you are idiot
This guy is so funny.
He is saying the truth though. It is none of his business what happens to Zambia though.
Hakainde will go through the ballot in 2026 and we will decide. Unlike West Africa, we do not hound our leaders out of office like that.
If we had serious opposition, they would easily walk 2026. The problem is that they are all the same. Fake promises.
Just out of my curiosity, kuli imwe who travel to Nigeria, do we also have a Zambian Seer1 in Nigeria who harasses the Political Establishment there in Nigeria, like this Iboman or Yorubaman? He harassed the PF when they were ruling, now he has turned his Sword on UPND. Olo wamulomo fye? He has really perfected his Art of meddling in and poking his African Nose in Matters which are Non of his Nigerian Business. Uyu wa so tewakwila nankwe kuba mupalamano wobe pachipanda, he will even know when you are in your own Toilet.