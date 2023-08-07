3 COMMENTS

  2. This guy is so funny.

    He is saying the truth though. It is none of his business what happens to Zambia though.

    Hakainde will go through the ballot in 2026 and we will decide. Unlike West Africa, we do not hound our leaders out of office like that.

    If we had serious opposition, they would easily walk 2026. The problem is that they are all the same. Fake promises.

  3. Just out of my curiosity, kuli imwe who travel to Nigeria, do we also have a Zambian Seer1 in Nigeria who harasses the Political Establishment there in Nigeria, like this Iboman or Yorubaman? He harassed the PF when they were ruling, now he has turned his Sword on UPND. Olo wamulomo fye? He has really perfected his Art of meddling in and poking his African Nose in Matters which are Non of his Nigerian Business. Uyu wa so tewakwila nankwe kuba mupalamano wobe pachipanda, he will even know when you are in your own Toilet.

