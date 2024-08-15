“If you become hysterical like hynas then the difference between you and them will not be noticed,”- Edgar Lungu tells his wife

“If you become hysterical like hynas then the difference between you and them will not be noticed,” former president Edgar Lungu tells his wife Esther after police raided their home.

As the couple was leaving the Magistrates Court after the theft case, Esther became angry when Lungu showed her some pictures on his phone and misinformed her that police had raided their home in Lusaka East.

“We are here (at court) why send police officers to our home when we are away? “ she questioned.

However Lungu asked her to be calm not until they get home and assess the situation.

“They are talking of hyenas, today we are talking of hyenas they are still not ok,” he said whilst poking his head.

“We shouldn’t behave like hyenas let’s get home we see what they have left, then we contact the lawyers.”

Despite her husband having asked her to cool her temper, Esther still huffy saying the State was trying to pick a fight with her family.

“Because this is a fight,”she said.

But Lungu advised her not to be emotional and combative.

“If you become hysterical like hyenas, then the difference between you and them will not be noticed,” said Lungu before getting into his car.