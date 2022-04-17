Seer 1 writes…

If you believe that Hon. Stanley just went to buy cements from the Chinese, you are a fool and needs serious help.

I feel sorry for President HH because most of his men are just crooks that were waiting for PF to stop eating so that they can continue eating from where PF stopped.

The truth is that the Chinese have already bought off most of the senior members of UPND.

HH is like a sheep surrounded by Hyenas, we really need to protect him at all cost.

Join me live tomorrow at exactly 9pm.

Seer1