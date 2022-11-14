IF YOU CAN NOT RESPECT THE PRESIDENT, RESPECT THE PRESIDENCY

THE Presidency is the highest office in the land.

The office-holder, therefore, deserves respect from every citizens because he bears the image of the father of the nation and the country’s ultimate diplomat.

In a democratic country like ours, not every person preferred by small sections of society can be President.

That is why as a country we subscrib to a system of elections as the basis for choosing a person who should preside over the affairs of the nation.

The person who gains the majority votes is declared President and is bestowed with the instruments of power to rule for five years, thus, the wish of the majority should always be respected so that the nation moves on without any tensions.

However, what we are witnessing in Zambia today, is the opposite. Losers have tended to keep grudges against the person who was duly declared winner.

As a result, people whose preferred candidate did not make it will be casting aspersions on the duly elected President as a way of venting their frustrations.

It is a bad case of sour grapes that has unfortunately gotten ingrained in mainstream Zambian politics.

Insulting and utterance of ridiculing statements against the Republican President of Zambia and Commander in Chief of the armed forces is legally and morally wrong. Legally it is an offence and borders on defamation. Morally, it is against African traditional values.

Hence, It must be strongly condemned by all rational well-meaning Zambians.

And if the current crop of opposition political leaders is to be taken seriously by the Zambians, they should begin to advise each other on how to conduct themselves instead of rushing to the media to issue statements of solidarity.