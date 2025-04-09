If you damage the new bank notes , You will be jailed for 10 years, warns BOZ.

If you damage new bank notes, you will be jailed for 10 years, warns BOZ



THE Bank of Zambia (BOZ) has raised concern over the growing number of people damaging the new Zambian banknotes just days after they were launched stating that those found guilty of defacing or destroying banknotes or coins can be sent to prison for up to ten years.





This is according to Section 67 (1) (f) of the Bank of Zambia Act, 2022 which stipulates that damaging banknotes or coins is a serious crime.



According to BOZ assistant communication director Besnart Mwanza, some individuals have been seen on social media cutting, burning and even burying both old and new banknotes.





Mwanza described this behaviour as harmful and a sign of disrespect for the country’s official currency.



“It is worth noting that banknotes and coins are procured at a significant cost, as such, they are designed to be durable and intended to circulate in the economy for several years,” said Mwanza.





The Central Bank further advised Zambians to handle money with care and avoid any actions that reduce the quality or lifespan of the currency.





BOZ also encouraged members of the public to report anyone found damaging or disrespecting the Kwacha to the Bank of Zambia or to the police.





“Members of the public are therefore urged to desist from practices that undermine the integrity of the national currency,” said the Central Bank.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, April 9, 2025