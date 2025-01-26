if you don’t vote for me in 2026, UPND will  kill Edgar Lungu  with  BP- Fred M’membe

Ati IF YOU DON’T VOTE FOR FRED MMEMBE, LUNGU WILL DIE 樂… Laura laughs 

Okay, I laughed at Fred M’membe trying to guilt trip us about our vote. Using the ultimate blackmail muntu akapelelwa – I will kill myself.





This time it’s – if you don’t vote for me, that other guy will die藍藍.



Haaau Fred!



Surely, you can find another reason to convince us to make you Kateks.



Ati President Lungu will die if the country does not change government.



Our whole collective vote must be linked to the emotional health of one person樂.





Yavutako!



Reminds me of when one of my sons was trying to get money out of me, one too many times. This time, he desperately wanted, or is it needed, it, but I decided he had blown his credit.



At some point, in the conversation, he said – Mum what if I die?





Without missing a beat, I said,- I will bury you.



He almost actually died藍. I heard about his shock at my response from his brothers.



Point is, he never tried that nonsense again.





These days he is the Warning General. He tells the grandkids – you guys don’t know Ambuya藍.