If you ever met me in real life” Tonto Dikeh makes requests from her fans

Nollywood filmmaker and politician Tonto Dikeh King has made a request from her ardent fans as she shares beautiful photos online.

Tonto Dikeh shared new photos on her Instagram page with a question for her fans about her real life personality.

The mother of one urged her followers to leave a genuine review in her comment section if they have ever met her in reality.

“If you ever met me in real life,LEAVE A REVIEW BELOW”.

Positive reviews trails the post as many recount their first experience with the actress while others who haven’t met her spoke on how she inspired them.

Hours ago, controversial Nigerian journalist, Kemi Olunloyo alleged that Tonto Dikeh and Iyabo Ojo are the hands behind the famous ‘trouble’ blog, Gistlover.

Kemi Olunloyo shared series of photos on her page and claimed that an IRT police officer confirmed to her that Iyabo Ojo and Tonto Dikeh is Gistlover.

She also claimed that they blackmailed and defamed a female officer over a viral case of Nnamdi, some months back.

Also, her ex, Olakunle Churchill thabksled God for his life after making a revelation about his relationship with actress, Rosy Meurer.

Churchill shared a photo that reflected on how old age is catching up with him. The father of four who is grateful for the gift of life claimed his school sons are now grandparents with grey hairs.