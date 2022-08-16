If you see an MP’s salary, you can even feel pity – Lungu

KAPOCHE PF member of parliament Luckson Lungu says lawmakers can’t manage to help every member of their constituency financially, lamenting that one can even feel pity if they knew MPs’ salaries.

Speaking during a youth camp at Nyanje RCZ church, Sunday, Lungu, who pledged K10,000 towards the church, told the youths that it was impossible for lawmakers to give each and every one of them money ….

Credit: News Diggers