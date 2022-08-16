If you see an MP’s salary, you can even feel pity – Lungu
KAPOCHE PF member of parliament Luckson Lungu says lawmakers can’t manage to help every member of their constituency financially, lamenting that one can even feel pity if they knew MPs’ salaries.
Speaking during a youth camp at Nyanje RCZ church, Sunday, Lungu, who pledged K10,000 towards the church, told the youths that it was impossible for lawmakers to give each and every one of them money ….
Credit: News Diggers
You were not elected to help people financially, but to speak and craft policies that would help people be financially sound on their own.
This culture of giving money must stop. It forces politicians to be corrupt, in order to replace what they have given out. Instead, it must be people to sponsoring.
Remember the title Politician is derived from Policy.
Honourable Sir, you job description is to formulate policy and law, not to dish and distribute money