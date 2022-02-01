IF YOU STOLE GOVERNMENT’S MONEY, BE READY TO FACE THE LAW ALL BY YOURSELF –

KANYAMA WEIGHS IN.

Former Siavonga district commissioner (PF) Lovemore Kanyama has charged that there is no hard time for the Patriotic Front PF members, unless for a few who stole public funds.

Mr Kanyama was reacting to former Justice Minister and Kabwata law maker Mr Given Lubinda recent remarks.

He has hinted that the PF members are working and walking freely unless for those suspected to have stolen government money.

The former head of government departments for Siavonga under former President Edgar Lungu administration has further alleged that Mr Lubinda is only looking for sympathy by uttering such statements.

Mr Kanyama said several patriotic front pf members are bitter because they never benefited from Government’s money using their positions.

He has stated that those being followed by the Anti-Corruption Commission ACC and the Drug Enforcement Commission DEC shouldn’t expect PF members to join them as they appear in courts, as it’s one against the court of law.

Mr Kanyama has challenged Honourable Lubinda to offer constructive checks and balances to the new administration led by His Excellency Mr Hakainde Hichilema and do away with petty issues.