CHANODA NGWIRA WROTE

DO YOU WANT NDOZO LODGE OWNER IN THE COFFIN ⚰ OR WHAT ?

IF YOU WANT GO GET LUNGU AND GET WHAT LUNGU HAS EATEN FOR YOU CAN YOU STOP PERSECUTING A VERY SICK MAN WHO CANT EVEN TALK

The level of evil in this country has reached a stage that not even the devil can do what UPND government is doing to their perceived opposition and those who they call enemies especially their new enemy KBF who they want to charge with treason.

Back to the man in the picture Mr Ndozo is so sick he can’t talk he can’t walk the man is just in a terrible state you cannot be everywhere arresting such a man no matter how evil you are mwebantu sure you just can’t, if possible allow him to heal and then you can proceed with your investigation, look at how helpless the innocent woman looks with a man with a terrible stroke in her hands .

Please go and get Lungu since that is what you say you want !

Abash bad hearts, Abash evil