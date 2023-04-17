If you were being misled, don’t drag HH into that debate, State House tells Lungu

STATE HOUSE TELLS OFF LUNGU

…..If you were being misled, don’t drag HH into that debate, Hamasaka tells Lungu

By Ulande Nkomesha

STATE House Chief Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka says former president Edgar Lungu should restrict the debate about Presidents being misled to himself.

Speaking when human rights activist Brebnar Changala paid a courtesy call on him, last week, Lungu said President Hakainde Hichilema may not be aware about how the mealie meal crisis came about because it was very easy for a Head of Sta…

