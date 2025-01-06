IF YOU WERE HERE, YOU WOULD HAVE SEEN THAT A PERSON IS ONLY APPRECIATED WHEN HE IS GONE, YO MAPS SAYS IN TRIBUTE SONG TO DANDY KRAZY





Zambia’s ‘biggest’ music act Yo Maps has done a song, a tribute to the celebrated musician Dandy Krazy.





In the song, the artiste has talked about how a person is only appreciated when they are gone.



He also talks about how much is going to miss the “Donchi Kubeba” hit maker.





This came to light when Yo Map’s wife Kidist played a snippet of the song on her Facebook livestream today.



Dandy will be put to rest today at Leopard Hill Memorial in Lusaka. He succumbed to injuries following a tragic road traffic accident on December 31, 2024.





He met his fate when he was on his way to Kitwe on the Copperbelt where he was scheduled to perform at New Year’s Eve.



Four other people, including his dancer, driver and backing vocalist, died in the same accident.





Several stakeholders have extended a helping hand to reduce the burden on the bereaved family.



