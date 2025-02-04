“If you were recruited through the back door, prepare for prison,” warns Health Minister Muchima

MUCHIMA UNEARTHS SCAM TARGETING JOB SEEKERS



The Ministry of Health has unearthed a scam in which some people are charging fifteen thousand Kwacha to individuals that want to be included on the list of the newly recruited medical personnel.



Health Minister ELIJAH MUCHIMA says others are being asked to pay about twenty thousand kwacha in order to be retained in Lusaka.



Dr. MUCHIMA says these activities are happening at Levy Mwanawasa University Teaching Hospital and the University Teaching Hospital -UTH.





He told Journalists that some of the false recruitment letters issued out have been signed by an officer who left Public Service Management Division some time ago.



Dr. MUCHIMA said those who will be found with false letters will be arrested together with the ones that have issued them.





He said the Drug Enforcement Commission and Anti-Corruption Commission will be engaged to get to the bottom of the matter.



ZNBC