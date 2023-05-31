If Zumani Remained Quiet, He Would Be Free- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

If Zumani Remained Quiet, He Would Be Free

“The forceful message is very clear. The actions are designed to persecute, silence critics and intimidate the Opposition, cow people into silence. Christopher Zumani Zimba has enjoyed peace and quiet for almost two years.”

“If Zumani remained quiet, he would not have been arrested. As soon as he began to provide criticisms to government policies and President Hakainde Hichilema’s rhetoric, he became a person of criminal investigations’ interest. We saw this with Richard Musukwa and Robert Kaela Kalimi and like others before them.” Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba speaking at Woodlands Police Station.