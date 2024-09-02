IG Expresses Deep Sadness Over the Passing of Mr Danny Mwale



Inspector General of Police Graphel Musamba expressed deep sadness as he shared his personal experiences with the late Mr. Danny Mwale, Deputy Public Relations Officer, during a visit to the funeral house in Chelston Police Camp.



The police Chief accompanied by Zambia Correctional Service Deputy Commissioner General Mr. Bwalya Kuyonga, led a delegation of senior officers from the Zambia Police Service and Zambia Correctional Service.



Mr. Musamba described the late Mr. Mwale as a cheerful and inclusive leader who was well-regarded by his colleagues, including those in the journalism profession.



“He had a unique ability to lighten the atmosphere with his jokes, even in official settings, making work more enjoyable for everyone,” Mr. Musamba said.



“Every morning, he would come into my office and crack jokes before work began. I will truly miss those moments.”



Reflecting on the loss, Mr. Musamba added, “Today marks another dark and difficult chapter in our lives. I encourage everyone to mourn in Christ as we, the Zambia Police, Service along with family and friends, shed tears. Tribulations will come and go but let us anchor our hearts in God. I am a broken-hearted leader who has lost a hard-working man full of life.”



He further assured the ni family that the Zambia Police Service will continue to offer its unwavering support during this difficult time.



