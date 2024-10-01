IG EXPRESSES SHOCK OVER THE DEATH OF FORMER DEPUTY COMMISSIONER OF POLICE MR ALVIN MUBIALELWA



The Inspector General of Police, Graphel Musamba, has received the news of the death of former Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mr. Alvin Akende Mubialelwa, with great shock.



Mr. Mubialelwa, who passed away yesterday, 29th September 2024, after a short illness, held various positions in the Service, with his last role being Director in charge of Administration before his retirement in 2008.



Mr. Musamba, who visited the funeral house of the late Mr. Mubialelwa in Shimabala, Kafue District, this afternoon, eulogized the contributions the former Deputy Commissioner made to the Service and the Republic.



“It is a difficult moment we are sharing today, but we thank God for the experiences we had with Mr. Mubialelwa throughout his service in the Zambia Police Service. He was a humorous person with whom I personally shared great moments,” Mr. Musamba said.



The Inspector General of Police consoled the widow and the entire Mubialelwa family as they go through these trying and difficult moments over the loss of their loved one.



Family representative Mr. Lukonga Mulombwe thanked Mr. Musamba and the Zambia Police for the moral support rendered to the bereaved family.



©️ Zambia Police Service