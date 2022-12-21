IG Kajoba promotes strongman!

Inspector General of Police Lemmy Kajoba has promoted newly crowned Africa’s Strongest Man in the 105 Novice Weight category which was held in South Africa recently.



Gift Habeenzu whose ranking was Constable has been promoted to Sergeant today.

Sergeant Habeenzu had his shoulders decorated by the Inspector General of Police Mr. Kajoba for his prowess acts in the field of weight lifting.



The Sergeant is now also the Strong Man Zambia .



Inspector Kajoba has urged the now strongest man in Zambia to exercise high levels of discipline and desist from all bad vices.