IG PROMOTES HACHAMBWA: THE SERGEANT WHO SAVED A LIFE IN SOUTH SUDAN



A week ago, social media platforms were flooded with news of a brave Zambian Police officer who saved a life in South Sudan while on her peacekeeping mission.



Sergeant Pessina Moono Hachambwa, who disregarded the potential consequences of a failed maternity situation, has finally been rewarded for her courageous actions with a promotion in rank.



For those unfamiliar with her story of compassion and humanity, Sgt. Hachambwa, while far from home on a peacekeeping mission in Malakal, Upper Nile State, South Sudan, summoned her inner courage to perform midwifery duties for a desperate pregnant woman found in nearby bushes at Juliet Gate, where she was stationed as a static sentry.



After being alerted to the urgent situation, Hachambwa quickly instructed some Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) to bring the expectant mother to the gate. Realising the woman was in active labour and would give birth before the ambulance arrived, Hachambwa relied on her basic life-saving skills acquired at Lilayi to assess the situation. Without hesitation, she focused on saving the mother and child, carefully assisting in the delivery of a healthy baby boy.



Inspector General of Police Mr. Graphel Musamba expressed his admiration for Sgt. Hachambwa’s bravery and dedication.



“Hachambwa’s exceptional actions demonstrate that policing is not just about enforcing laws but about touching hearts and changing lives. Her courage and compassion will leave a lasting impact, fostering trust and hope,” he said.



The police chief added that her story stands as a testament to the transformative power of kindness, compassion, and bravery, exemplifying the true essence of humanity. He noted with pride that Zambian police officers continue to raise the national flag high in missions abroad.



Today, Sgt. Hachambwa’s acts of bravery have earned her a well-deserved promotion, as Inspector General Mr. Graphel Musamba promoted her to the rank of Inspector. Mr. Musamba affirmed his commitment to rewarding officers who perform exemplary acts, uplifting the institution’s image through bravery and dedication.



Congratulations to newly promoted Inspector Pessina Moono Hachambwa on her well-deserved promotion.