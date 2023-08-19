IG responds to assertions linking police officers to bribes in gold scam saga

Inspector General of Police Graphel Musamba has responded to assertions by police sources at KKIA that some police officers received bribes from the gold scam detainees, saying such a thing never happened.

Police sources have told Daily Revelation that officers at KKIA have been ordered by Musamba to write reports on what transpired during the gold scam incident, amidst assertions that several officers received bribes from the detainees. bribes from some detainees

Well placed sources said that officers have been writing reports over the incident at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport (KKIA).

“Morning, kuno niyozanda bazungu (there is trouble here at the Airport). The officers who were at the site first including some of our bosses, were given some bunch of dollars each as a bribe to allow the jet to fly out. But after after it became untenable to do so they tried to return the bribes but the foreigners refused saying the money is not even half of what they got. So as we speak, the I.G has instructed every officer who was on the site to write a comprehensive report. However, all the officers are saying they surrendered what they were given to the bosses,” police sources… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/ig-responds-to-assertions-linking-police-officers-to-bribes-in-gold-scam-saga/