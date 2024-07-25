Iggy Azalea has publicly stated that she views herself as a single mother to her child with Playboi Carti, asserting that they are not co-parenting.

The Australian rapper, who gave birth to their son, Onyx, in 2020, addressed her family dynamic during a recent appearance on the ‘Dinner’s On Me’ podcast.

Azalea was candid about her situation, saying, “I’m very much a single mother. I’m very much the only parent. No disrespect, but yes, I am not really co-parenting, and that’s just the reality of it. It’s one, it’s 24/7.”

She reflected on how motherhood has influenced her life, emphasizing the importance of being present and prioritizing family time. Azalea also credited her son with inspiring her success, describing him as her biggest fan. However, her comments also suggest ongoing tension with Carti.

This isn’t the first time Azalea has criticized Carti’s involvement in their child’s life. The rapper has previously accused him of being an absent father, a situation that has persisted for years.

While Carti tends to keep his personal life private and has largely remained silent on these allegations, Azalea frequently shares photos of Onyx on social media, highlighting her active role in their son’s life.