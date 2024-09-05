IGNITING HOPE BY UNITING FOR ZAMBIA’S TOMORROW! – Chanoda  Ngwira

IGNITING HOPE BY UNITING FOR ZAMBIA’S TOMORROW!

By Chanoda Frackson Ngwira



I had a momentous privilege of meeting with Dr Fred M’membe to discuss the critical imperative of unity among opposition leaders to alleviate the current hardships faced by our fellow Zambians under the UPND regime.



Beyond my intended assignment, I stressed to Dr. M’membe the paramount necessity for opposition parties to stand united in purpose, emphasizing that only through cohesive action can we truly serve the people of Zambia. During our conversation, I proposed the idea of collaboration with Former President Edgar Lungu and other like minded opposition leaders for the upcoming 2026 elections and Zambia’s enduring prosperity.



Dr. M’membe’s resounding response resonated deeply with me, he highlighted the essence of rebuilding personal relationships amongst leaders as the foundational step towards effective alliances. Emphasizing the need for transparency.



Comrade Fred underscored that alliances devoid of clear benchmarks and terms of reference with an addition of honest and transparency are bound to falter. His unwavering call for honesty among leaders stands as a beacon of hope, reinforcing the notion that genuine collaboration rooted in integrity is the key to ushering in positive change for our beloved Zambia. Together, let us forge a path towards a brighter future for Mother Zambia.



#UnityForZambia #LeadershipInAction