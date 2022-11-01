IGNORE ANTONIO MWANZA’S RANTING. HE IS NOT PF ANYWAY – CHILANGWA

PF Secretary General has described Antonio Mwanza’s statement that Chishimba Kambwili does not qualify to be PF President as unfortunate. Mr Chilangwa said its sad that invaders wants to divide the party. He said he is only person authorised to issue party statements and not any other person.

“I further wish to inform the general membership of the PF and the country at large that no under-hand methods to disadvantage any of our aspiring candidates will be entertained. PF is PF and no other description will be entertained at least not under my watch”, he said.

“Please not that following the receiving of applications it remains my responsibility and mine alone to submit a report to the Central Committee after which the central committee will agree on rules of engagement and the campaign schedule by our Presidential candidates”, he added.



This we shall announce as soon as the meeting is convened!

No one is mandated to issue any statement on this process other my office, and please ignore every statement on this matter not coming from my office with the contempt it deserves.



Enemies of PF are not happy that PF can attract such a big number of quality leaders to vie the PF top job!

Please remain calm! If the SG has not said it then it is not true!



I urge all our members and well wishers to focus and spend all the energy on the on-going by-elections campaigns for the rest of this week!

Thank you and good evening!

Issued by

Hon Nickson Chilangwa, MP, AIH

Acting Secretary General

Patriotic Front