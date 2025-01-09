IGNORE LUNGU…. reality is yet to dawn on him – KABIMBA

IGNORE LUNGU – KABIMBA



….EF leader says reality is yet to dawn on ex-president.



ECONOMIC Front (EF) president Wynter Kabimba says former President Edgar Lungu has no ‘Plan B’ and will eventually reach a point where reality will dawn on him and his lieutenants that this is done and dusted.





Following the Constitutional Court ruling that Mr Lungu is ineligible to contest the 2026 general election and future elections, the former President said he was going to set Plan B in motion.





But Mr Kabimba, who served as Patriotic Front (PF) secretary general when the party romped to victory in the 2011 general election, said Mr Lungu is just mourning and he does not think there is any Plan B.





He said Government has done well to ignore Mr Lungu’s comments regarding Plan B because there is nothing in there.



“I think they (Government) have done well to ignore him on that (Plan B comments). I don’t think [that] the guy has a Plan B; he is just mourning,” Mr Kabimba, a lawyer, said on the Big Debate programme hosted by Frank Mutubila on Prime Television on Tuesday night.





“When somebody is mourning, don’t pay attention to what they say. That is what ECL (Mr Lungu) is doing. So, he will reach a point at which reality will dawn upon him and his lieutenants that this is done and dusted.”



