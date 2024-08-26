IGNORE LUNGU’S RANTINGS, MWIINDE ADVISES CIVIL SERVANTS
On behalf of the Ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) Youths, we strongly condemn former President Edgar Lungu’s reckless and intimidating statements threatening civil servants and police officers who refuse to do his bidding.
His vow to ‘follow and sort out’ individuals who don’t support him is a clear attempt to instill fear and undermine the professionalism of our public servants. His empty threats can be labeled as a storm in a tea cup.
Such language has no place in our modern democracy and echoes the dictatorial tendencies Zambians rejected in 2021. We won’t stand idly by while Lungu tries to bully and coerce our dedicated civil servants and law enforcement officers.
We urge all public servants to remain committed to serving the people of Zambia, not individual politicians. We’ll continue advocating for a merit-based and professional public service, free from political interference and intimidation.
Lungu’s tactics may have worked in the past, but we assure him that Zambians won’t be swayed by such divisive and dictatorial rhetoric. We’re committed to building a better future for all Zambians, where everyone is treated with dignity and respect, regardless of their political affiliation.
Lastly but not the least, We call upon civil service and Zambia police service to remain loyal to the Republican President, Hakainde Hichilema , who has consistently demonstrated his commitment to the well-being of the Zambian people and the nation as a whole. President Hichilema’s leadership prioritizes the interests of Zambia and its citizens, and we urge all public servants to continue serving the nation with integrity and professionalism.
DEPUTY NATIONAL YOUTH CHAIRMAN FOR POLITICS AND MOBILIZATION
Trevor Mwiinde
Prison awaits this carder
Hmmmm who will jail HIM?? He is not a criminal. He is a Hard working individual.
Abductor.
Says a disgruntled hyena on caucus. Are these not the same idiots calling for the removal of civil servants who were employed by PF and calling all uniformed men as junkies all because they were recruited during PF?.
Mr Mwiinde you have just hit the nail right on its head civil servants and the police must just focus on their work.Mr Lungu can’t intimidate workers of government in such a manner.It is now evident that he must be the one who was commanding the cadres to harm citizens and probably he was the master minder of breaking into HH ‘s house.He talked of following civil servants into their homes.How can people follow some one at his house that is thugary behaviour,hooliganism and that is for sure babaric and must be condemned by well meaning Zambians.You must be prepared for such, what Lungu will do if you ever allow him to come back “uyu mudala si a seka muza Lila naye” he is not joking he will make you cry if you ever bring him back.