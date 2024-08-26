IGNORE LUNGU’S RANTINGS, MWIINDE ADVISES CIVIL SERVANTS



On behalf of the Ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) Youths, we strongly condemn former President Edgar Lungu’s reckless and intimidating statements threatening civil servants and police officers who refuse to do his bidding.



His vow to ‘follow and sort out’ individuals who don’t support him is a clear attempt to instill fear and undermine the professionalism of our public servants. His empty threats can be labeled as a storm in a tea cup.



Such language has no place in our modern democracy and echoes the dictatorial tendencies Zambians rejected in 2021. We won’t stand idly by while Lungu tries to bully and coerce our dedicated civil servants and law enforcement officers.





We urge all public servants to remain committed to serving the people of Zambia, not individual politicians. We’ll continue advocating for a merit-based and professional public service, free from political interference and intimidation.



Lungu’s tactics may have worked in the past, but we assure him that Zambians won’t be swayed by such divisive and dictatorial rhetoric. We’re committed to building a better future for all Zambians, where everyone is treated with dignity and respect, regardless of their political affiliation.



Lastly but not the least, We call upon civil service and Zambia police service to remain loyal to the Republican President, Hakainde Hichilema , who has consistently demonstrated his commitment to the well-being of the Zambian people and the nation as a whole. President Hichilema’s leadership prioritizes the interests of Zambia and its citizens, and we urge all public servants to continue serving the nation with integrity and professionalism.



DEPUTY NATIONAL YOUTH CHAIRMAN FOR POLITICS AND MOBILIZATION

Trevor Mwiinde