IGNORE SOCIAL-MEDIA SPECULATIONS,I HAVE NOT ISSUED ANY STATEMENT -FORMER VICE PRESIDENT, INONGE WINA



FORMER Vice-President Inonge Wina says she is not the author of a write-up that has gone viral on various social media platforms which is querying why authorities are not summoning her for questioning.



According to the write-up bearing Ms Wina’s image, the former Vice-President wonders why she has not been summoned by law enforcement agencies for questioning when she was a close ally of former President Edgar Lungu.



“My name is Inonge Wina. I have never been called by the Anti-Corruption Corruption (ACC). I have never been cited in the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) report.



“I have never been called by the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) and I have never been taken to court for any corruption allegations. I was the Vice-President to former President Edgar Lungu. I don’t have properties suspected to be proceeds of crime locally or internationally. Don’t ask me too many questions, but I am also surprised why [I have] not been called,” the online article read.



But in an interview, Ms Wina, who described the write-up as useless, expressed shock at the level of misinformation the country is being subjected to.



“How can I author such a useless write-up? I have never written anything of the type and I don’t use social media, no, someone has just done it.



“Eish, this misinformation is too much, no, I have never written such nor have I ever been interviewed by anybody. I have no idea someone is circulating such about me,” she said.