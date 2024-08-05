IGNORE SOCIAL-MEDIA SPECULATIONS,I HAVE NOT ISSUED ANY STATEMENT -FORMER VICE PRESIDENT, INONGE WINA
FORMER Vice-President Inonge Wina says she is not the author of a write-up that has gone viral on various social media platforms which is querying why authorities are not summoning her for questioning.
According to the write-up bearing Ms Wina’s image, the former Vice-President wonders why she has not been summoned by law enforcement agencies for questioning when she was a close ally of former President Edgar Lungu.
“My name is Inonge Wina. I have never been called by the Anti-Corruption Corruption (ACC). I have never been cited in the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) report.
“I have never been called by the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) and I have never been taken to court for any corruption allegations. I was the Vice-President to former President Edgar Lungu. I don’t have properties suspected to be proceeds of crime locally or internationally. Don’t ask me too many questions, but I am also surprised why [I have] not been called,” the online article read.
But in an interview, Ms Wina, who described the write-up as useless, expressed shock at the level of misinformation the country is being subjected to.
“How can I author such a useless write-up? I have never written anything of the type and I don’t use social media, no, someone has just done it.
“Eish, this misinformation is too much, no, I have never written such nor have I ever been interviewed by anybody. I have no idea someone is circulating such about me,” she said.
The same propagandists are now cooking up things.They are dangerous these chaps.Bo Inonge is now older and don’t use her name in your staff please.Let her attend to her family and other important things at her church you know she is a Christian.She has other important things to attend to please spare her in your innuendos.