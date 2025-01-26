IGNORE THE LIES CIRCULATING ABOUT THE HEALTH OF THE PRESIDENT – STATEHOUSE



State House has called on Zambians to ignore lies circulating about the health status of President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA.





State House Communications Specialist, CLAYSON HAMASAKA says circulation of lies on the President is not only irresponsible but dangerous to both the country’s legal framework and its social fabric.



In a statement to ZNBC News Mr. HAMASAKA said spreading falsehoods, particularly aimed at tarnishing the image of the President is not a form of freedom of expression.





He said such kind of recklessness is what is compelling Government to strengthen laws such as cyber Security and Cyber Crimes laws so that purveyors of falsehoods are made to account for their actions.





The remarks come in the wake of several rumours circulating about the President’s health, which he said are designed to alarm and destabilize the nation.



