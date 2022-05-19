For immediate release

IGNORE THE SOCIAL MEDIA LIST OF DIPLOMATS

LUSAKA – We would like to advice the general public to dismiss the social media lists purportedly of newly appointed diplomats to represent Zambia in the foreign service.

Kindly note that government has not appointed diplomats except for those that were announced and recently took oath of office before Republican President Hakainde Hichilema.

The nation will be notified through established channels should the status quo change and is therefore advised to ignore any such lists aimed at creating discontent and anxiety in the nation.

Issued by

Ruth Dante Huton

Media Director

UPND