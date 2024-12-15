IGNORE UKWA, TONSE ALLIANCE – SIMUKOKO



By Mwiinga Namakando

Mazabuka – 14/12/2024.



A Youth of Mazabuka has urged United Party for National Development to forget about Patriotic Front (PF) and Tonse Alliance problems and focus on own issues.





Elias Simukoko of Stage Two says that the ruling party should not concentrate on how their opponents are playing in the political field adding that this may cause them (UPND) to lose focus on delivering on the campaign promises ahead of 2026 General Elections.





Mr Simukoko adds that the govt must focus on fixing their own problems ahead of By-election in some parts of the nation rather than thinking about Tonse Alliance miserable recent form.





He has since urged all well meaning UPND members to breathe solidarity and keep the eyes on the ball as President Hakainde Hichilema looks for results in his first taste of Presidency.



CIC PRESS.