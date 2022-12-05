I,honestly, don’t know how to mourn Tutwa Ngulube- Edgar Chagwa Lungu

President Edgar Lungu Mourns Hon. Ngulube!

Lusaka – 5th December, 2022.

I am devastated and in deep shock at the passing on of former Kabwe Central Member of Parliament, Hon. Tutwa Ngulube.

The country has Iost a promising politician, an astute lawyer and a family man who had so much more to offer to the country.

He was such a courageous young man, hard working and dependable, always there for party tasks, above all, national matters.

It is difficult to forget someone who has given us so much to be remembered for in such a short time of his life.

I, honestly, don’t know how to mourn Tutwa Ngulube.

MHSRIP.

Edgar C. Lungu,

6th Republican President of Zambia.