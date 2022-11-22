I’ll Not Stoop Low To Respond To “uncultured Young Girl Chushi Kasanda” – Nawakwi

I’II NOT STOOP LOW TO RESPOND TO “UNCULTURED YOUNG GIRL KASANDA” – NAWAKWI

I will not stoop so low to answer an uncultured girl, FDD leader Edith Nawakwi has told Information minister Chushi Kasanda.

Responding to Kasanda’s assertion that she was always fascinated with talking about homosexuality as if she was one of them, after Nawakwi had earlier questioned the relationship between the UPND administration and the University of Maryland in the United States whom she said had collaborated to train the homosexuals and other wayward people about their purported rights, with people from the police, National Prosecutions Authority and some government ministries having conducted the training on the LGBTQ purported rights, Nawakwi described homosexuality as an attack on the souIs of the nation, which she said the UPND administration was in the forefront of promoting.

