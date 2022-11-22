I’ll Not Stoop Low To Respond To “uncultured Young Girl Chushi Kasanda” – Nawakwi

I’II NOT STOOP LOW TO RESPOND TO “UNCULTURED YOUNG GIRL KASANDA” – NAWAKWI
I will not stoop so low to answer an uncultured girl, FDD leader Edith Nawakwi has told Information minister Chushi Kasanda.
Responding to Kasanda’s assertion that she was always fascinated with talking about homosexuality as if she was one of them, after Nawakwi had earlier questioned the relationship between the UPND administration and the University of Maryland in the United States whom she said had collaborated to train the homosexuals and other wayward people about their purported rights, with people from the police, National Prosecutions Authority and some government ministries having conducted the training on the LGBTQ purported rights, Nawakwi described homosexuality as an attack on the souIs of the nation, which she said the UPND administration was in the forefront of promoting.
"I shall not stoop..
Nawakei comes out more uncultured than young Chushi Kasanda. It’s good someone has caused her kuyuma mukamwa, she had no words to respond for a change.
Ati uncultured young girl, when you are a million miles away from a cultured old woman. Insoni ebuntu…
If there is one uncultured idiot among women who claim to be in politics, Nya wakwi comes out tops. STUPID IDIOT.
Madam Nawakwi, you have already given a response, therefore, you have stooped low.
Mmmmm ba Nawakwi you have relegated yourself to dustbin politics. You are too far from being called decent politician. The uncultured one is you madam.
As a “mother” are you still feeding the Hatembo’s our “caltured” mother????
So evn nawakwi is called a president of a political party….my foot…party on paper only..or may be party on toilet paper only…
This spiteful, hateful,vindictive narcissist and uncultured old woman is still talking. Uyuu muntu ni mfwitii or Devil ?
This thief of a woman schemed to marry someone and later stole properties from step children.
We know it..!
Edith insoni ebuntu….who is uncultured?
1. Husband snatcher
2. Political vuvuzela to extent of creating stories against a honourable married man.
3. Gold diggist and tomentor of a fellow woman and children ++++++
Please Hon Chushi is not your type, grow up.
CAT FIGHTS!
Zambian women should learn from the Rwandese.