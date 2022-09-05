I’LL CAMP AT WOODLANDS POLICE STATION UNTIL SEAN TEMBO IS RELEASED, VOWS KAKULA

By Scoop Reporter

I WILL camp at Woodland police station until Sean Tembo is released or taken to court, political activist Charles Kakula has vowed.

Mr. Kakula, who has described Mr. Tembo as a freedom fighter and 2026 in-coming president, says President Hakainde Hichilema has made it clear that suspects must be taken to court within 48 hours and has wondered why police are still keeping Mr. Tembo in the cells.

“I will be staying at Woodlands police station unitll Sean Tembo his released or taken to court because H.E the President HH said a suspect should be taken to court within 48 hours but up to now, nothing has happened,” Mr. Kakula said.