I’ll Never Be Desperate Again in My Life – Jim Iyke Recounts Encounter with TB Joshua



Nollywood actor, Jim Iyke has again opened up about his encounter with the late founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet TB Joshua.



The movie star, during a recent interview with talk show host Teju Babyface, recounted his experience with the late prophet where he insisted, he was forced to take his sick mother to the prophet for healing.

He said, “When they found out, the only thing they could do was attack my personality, attack my integrity, I’ll never be desperate again in my life. Desperation was what took me there to take my mother there, hoping that a man, quote and unquote would heal her. She lives here day and night, I still have conversations with her, she’s never left. When I’m done praying with God she is the next person, I know how many times my mum appeared to me in dreams, if she were to live twenty TB Joshuas will not stop her.

The movie star continued saying: “It was her time, nobody would have made me enter that space, he wasn’t the only one I went to, I have been to five or six men of God, is it because I don’t want to mention names?? How they drove me the money they took from me.”

It would be recalled that the actor’s mother died on April 1, 2014; while TB Joshua died on June 5, 2021.