I’ll never plot against HH, my country –Edgar Lungu

I’ll never plot against HH, my country – ECL



“I WILL never plot against my country neither will I ever plot against President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND legitimately elected government.





I am in South Africa purely for my medical check-ups and I will return home as soon as I recover,” former President Edgar Lungu has said.





And Mr Lungu has dismissed claims by Health Minister Elijah Muchima that he is in South Africa for his medical check-up at the cost and care of government, stating that in fact, the administration did not even know his medical expenses and the medical facility taking care of him.