I’ll never plot against HH, my country –Edgar Lungu

I’ll never plot against HH, my country – ECL
“I WILL never plot against my country neither will I ever plot against President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND legitimately elected government.
I am in South Africa purely for my medical check-ups and I will return home as soon as I recover,” former President Edgar Lungu has said.
And Mr Lungu has dismissed claims by Health Minister Elijah Muchima that he is in South Africa for his medical check-up at the cost and care of government, stating that in fact, the administration did not even know his medical expenses and the medical facility taking care of him.
But I heard the Minister say Government facilitated his evacuation to Maina Soko Military Hospital for investigation.
He further said: Government was ready to pay his medical bills but the former President ECL suggested he was going to pay his own medical bills.
Unless there was another statement.
