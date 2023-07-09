I’ll not be pushed aside by “petty cases”… I’m part of UPND that will rule until 2090 – Chikota

I’ll not be pushed aside by “petty cases” – Chikota … I’m part of UPND that will rule until 2090

Mwense district council chairman (UPND) Stephen Chikota says he is part of the UPND that will rule until 2090, and that he will not be pushed aside because of the “petty” sugilite cases.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Chikota said he campaigned for President Hakainde Hichilema with brains when it was not fashionable to do so, saying people “championing” against him never even came close to the bullet.

He said he had taken the journalist’s call and must not be accused that he failed to answer on account of “coughing.”

“First of all I expected you to address me as Mr sugilite because that’s what you have portrayed in the media. You the media guys, you have portrayed that Chikota is connected always to sugilite,” Chikota said.

He said the police should be the ones to explain why they have “re-arrested him” again.

“You can inquire from the spokesperson from the police … And .. https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/ill-not-be-pushed-aside-by-petty-cases-chikota-im-part-of-upnd-that-will-rule-until-2090/