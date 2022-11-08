I’ll Not Surrender PF Presidency To ECL If I Win – Mundubile

PF presidential aspirant Brian Mundubile says fears that he will only be there as a caretaker president for former president Edgar Lungu to take over and contest the 2026 elections, are unfounded as the constitution does not allow that.

Asked by Daily Revelation on assertions from within the PF that he enjoys the support of former president Lungu, who is said to be pouring resources into his campaigns with the understanding that he (Mundubile) would only be there to serve for a period and leave Lungu to contest the 2026 elections as PF candidate, Mundubile said president Lungu has made it clear to everybody that he will go with whoever the people vote for.

He said he has not gotten any money from president Lungu to help his campaign, saying if there was any activity he has financed in the party, it was purely from his own resources and not president Lungu.

Mundubile felt that in a competition people would come up with all sorts of reasons, but his…