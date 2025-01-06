I’ll query Zesco over their employee’s campaign to unseat me – PF MP

By Chinoyi Chipulu

Mufulira member of parliament (PF) Golden Mwila says he will engage Zesco to find out if they have permitted political campaigns of the person he says is their employees, UPND’s Elijah Biyete, who is campaigning to unseat him as area MP.

But Biyete insisted that Mwila has been absent in his constituency hence it had been neglected in terms of development, and challenged him to prove that he was using Zesco resources to campaign.

Speaking with Daily Revelation over the weekend, Mwila said he would engage management at Zesco to find out if it was within the law to allow their