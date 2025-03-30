I’ll stop all problems facing Lungu – Kalaba



By Mubanga Mubanga



Citizens First Leader Harry Kalaba says President Hakainde Hichilema should leave former president Edgar Lungu alone.



And Kalaba said the UPND had sensed that they were losing the elections, hence the drive to to change the constitution so that they could nominate more members of parliament in order to change the constitution at will.





Speaking during a public rally in Lusaka’s Linda Compound today, Kalaba said the UPND were giving Lungu a hard time.



Kalaba however, said he would stop all problems that the UPND were causing Lungu to go through if he came to power in 2026.





“You have seen how Edgar Lungu is being given a hard time. But l want to tell Edgar Lungu, If we come, the problems that he is going through will stop them. Even Hakainde Hichilema himself, if l become the President, l will not be touching him,” Kalaba said.

“Even if he has failed to rule, but we will just leave him. Because it is God who allowed him to rule. Mr Hakainde should leave Edgar Lungu alone. The same person, you arrest his wife, you arrest his children, you arrest his relatives. You even arrest all those who are close to him. Can you say that is a good thing



