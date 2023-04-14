I’ll will never fly anywhere on the Presidential Gulfstream jet – HH

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has vowed that he will never fly anywhere on the Presidential Gulfstream jet which was purchased at a cost of USD$194.9 million.

Mr Hichilema said the price at which the presidential jet was purchased is massive and thus he does not want to be questioned by the legal fraternity.



The Head of State was speaking during the 10th annual Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) conference in Livingstone today.

He further implored LAZ to be part of the fight against corruption in the country.



“I will never ride the USD$194 million Gulfstream because collosal sums was spent. I do not want LAZ to follow me asking questions,” he said.



Mr Hichilema said there is need to fight corruption and recover assets so that they could be channeled into well meaning developmental projects.



He noted that LAZ need to be part of the fight against corruption inorder to gain economic reconstruction.

“LAZ and other professions have a role to play in reconstruction of our country. That is why they need to be part of what is happening in the economy. For example, we have enacted a Law that no debt will be acquired without parliamentary approval because in the past, a lot of money had been lost. So lawyers should also play a role in understanding the economy,” he said.

