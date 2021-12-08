ILLEGAL MINER DROWNS IN DESERTED OPEN PIT MINE IN LUANSHYA

An illegal miner has drowned in a deserted and flooded open-pit mine in Luanshya on the Copperbelt.

A team of Fire Brigade Officers is currently searching for the body of NELSON MUSIYA, aged 24, who drowned while trying to cool his body in the flooded pit.

This happened on Sunday, December 4, around 17 hours, while the deceased was working with friends around the mining pits.

A ZNBC news crew, which has visited Luanshya’s Mpatamato area, found eye-witnesses, relatives to the deceased, Zambia police officers monitoring the body recovery operation, which started yesterday.

One of the eye witnesses and the deceased’s friend, EMMANUEL MUZEYA has explained that MUSIYA decided to take a swim after they finished loading some copper ore in a tipper truck.

MUZEYA has narrated in an interview with ZNBC news that upon seeing MUSIYA drowning, those around attempted to rescue him, but could not because the open pit mine is too deep.

Meanwhile, HAPPY SICHALI, the Chief fire officer, has said if his officers fail to retrieve the body they will engage a team of commandos from Zambia Army in Ndola.

Meanwhile, Ngebe Ward Councillor, RICHARD SENDOI is concerned with the influx of illegal Miners who have invaded the disused open pit in Mpatamato township.

Meanwhile, NORIA CHIBWE, a sister to the deceased, has said her family will wait until the body is retrieved.