ILLEGAL MINER FALLS TO DEATH WHILE FLEEING OFFICERS ON PATROL AT LUANSHYA MINE





AN unidentified illegal miner has died after slipping from the apex of Pit 7 at Luanshya Mine while attempting to flee from patrol officers.





The incident, which occurred yesterday around 16:30 hours, was reported at Mpatamato Police Station.



According to the report, the victim was in the company of another illegal miner when they spotted a patrol vehicle and attempted to escape.





Copperbelt Police Commissioner Peacewell Mweemba told RoanFM that as the miners fled, the victim lost his footing and fell approximately 100 metres to the ground.



Officers rushed to the scene and found the unidentified male, believed to be between 35 and 45 years old, dead.





Mr. Mweemba said the matter was reported to Mpatamato Police Station, and officers visited the scene to retrieve the body. A preliminary inspection revealed bruises on the back and suspected internal injuries.





The body has been taken to Roan Antelope General Hospital Mortuary, where it awaits identification.