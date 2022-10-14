Illegal miners are currently rioting at the Matala Gold Mine near Matala Ginnery near ZAF Mumbwa base.

There are running battles between police and the illegal miners, who are coming in the name of being from the community.

Police Tents have been burnt to ashes by rioters at the Matala Mine in Nangoma, which is close to the Ruiri Gold Mine.

The illegal mine, who were stopped from mining but Mines Minister Kabuswe in the company of Central Province Minister Credo Nanjuwa, Senior Chief Shakumbila and Green Economy Minister and Nangoma MP Collins Nzovu, invaded the mine area after overpowering the police.

The police, overwhelmed by the sheer number of illegal miners, has responded with gunshots and tear gas to try and disperse the miners.