ILLEGAL MINERS PROTEST SALE OF MINING PITS TO CHINESE FIRMS



A group of young illegal miners, known as “jeraboz,” from Chingola’s Kapisha and Soweto areas took to the streets to protest the sale of their mining pits to alleged Chinese firms.



The protesters, mostly from Soweto and Kapisha, vandalized property, barricaded roads, and clashed with riot police along Chingola’s Kabundi road.



And Chingola Mayor, Johnson Kang’ombe, has condemned the violent protest and advised the miners to resolve the issue peacefully, as the matter is currently before the courts.



Mr Kang’ombe said that the incident is under investigation and urged people to wait for the outcome.



He also appealed to the ring leaders to stop inciting the youth to protest.



The situation turned violent, with the miners throwing rocks and debris, prompting police to respond with tear gas to disperse the crowd.



The sale of the mining pits has been a contentious issue in the community, with the illegal miners facing an uncertain future as their access to the land has been restricted.



No reports of serious injuries or arrests have been confirmed at this time, but more details will be available soon as the police provide a detailed report.