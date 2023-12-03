ILLEGAL MINING DENTING GOVERNMENT’S IMAGE – MULENGA

3rd December 2023

Governance and Development Advocates Zambia Executive Director Elias Mulenga is saddened by the loss of lives following a mine accident in Chingola District, Copperbelt Province.

Mr Mulenga said it is saddening to see youths who are trying to make a living dying in such a manner when mine owners could have put measures in place to prevent any catastrophe.

He accusses Zambia Environmental Management Agency – ZEMA of having gone to sleep on ensuring safety in the mining sector.

Mr Mulenga said the responsible mine authorities should acknowledge the blame and take responsibility of their failure to safeguard the operations of the mine whether legal or illegal.

He noted that the mine accident, if not properly handled, can result in people shifting blame on the New Dawn Administration.

Mr. Mulenga said the development might contribute to making President Hakainde Hichilema unpopular, hence the need for responsible institutions to do their job well.

He has since called on citizens to remain calm as the Government working in conjunction with the affected mine owners are addressing the issue, with investigations underway to establish the cause of the accident.