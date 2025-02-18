ILLEGAL STRUCTURES IN FOREST 27 FACE DEMOLITION



Government says it will serve notices of demolitions to people that have built structures on the remaining 716 hectares of land in Lusaka’s forest 27.





Lands and Natural Resources Minister SYLVIA MASEBO says the structures that will be demolished are those that do not have title and planning authority from the council.





Ms. MASEBO says the government needs to protect the forest because it is the only one remaining between Lusaka and Chongwe districts.



She was speaking to ZNBC News today after a joint operation in Forest 27 and Chamba valley with Ministry of Green Economy, Zambia Environment Management Agency, -ZEMA and the Ministry of Local Government.



ZNBC