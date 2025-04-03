ILLEGITIMATE DAUGHTER FIGHTS FOR SHARE OF MAGANDE PROPERTY

A legal battle has erupted over the estate of Zambia’s late Minister of Finance, Peter Magande, with Namweemba Bianca Magande, the 38-year-old daughter born out of wedlock, demanding a share of her father’s wealth.

In a statement of claim filed in the Lusaka High Court, Naweemba asserted that she is a beneficiary of Magande’s estate.

Magande passed away intestate on October 22, 2023, at Maina Soko Military Hospital in Lusaka.

The defendants, Simwaale Magande, Joyce Mudenda, and Nakanjoli Magande, were appointed administrators of Magande’s estate on February 20, 2024.

Namweemba claimed that despite being acknowledged as Magande’s biological daughter, the defendants have denied her a share of the estate.



“The plaintiff will also aver ,that the defendants’ have been rejecting the plaintiff’s paternity despite having had knowledge of her existence as the daughter of the late Magande,”

“The plaintiff will aver at trial that she was born out of wedlock on February 5 ,1987 at Livingstone General hospital from Ng’andu Magande and the late Ruth Pelekelo Sitali who died in 2013,” she said.

She alleged that Magande acknowledged her as his daughter during a meeting with the Victim Support Unit (VSU) at Lusaka Central Police on July 3, 2021.

Magande reportedly agreed to provide financial support, including paying her monthly rentals for six months and providing household goods.

The plaintiff is seeking several reliefs, including an order compelling the administrators to render an account for the full inventory and distribution of Magande’s estate.

She is also seeking an order compelling the administrators to distribute the estate to the rightful beneficiaries, including herself.

Namweemba is also seeking costs associated with the legal

proceedings.

By GRACE CHAILE

Daily Nation