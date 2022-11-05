I’M 100% IN CHARGE OF KABUSHI- LUSAMBO

I’M 100% IN CHARGE OF KABUSHI, CLAIMS LUSAMBO

I am 100 per cent in charge of Kabushi Constituency, Bowman Lusambo has declared.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Lusambo insisted that the development agenda being implemented in Kabushi is his brain child and he is in full control of all the eight councillors in the Constituency.

“I can confidently say that I am 100 per cent in control of Kabushi Constituency. That is undisputable,” Lusambo said. “We have always been formulating a five year development agenda for Kabushi and the work plan that is Kabushi was formulated by me and my eight councillors. The so called member of parliament in Kabushi is an imposed member of parliament, who has no development agenda for the Constituency.”

And Lusambo has charged that newly elected (UPND) Kabushi member of parliament Bernard Kanengo is a political nonentity.

“In fact, by engaging me in this interview, you are forcing me to talk about a nonentity. He claims that during the August 12, 2021 general elections he got about 12,000 votes and in the October 2022 by-election he got about 6,000 votes. Where are the 7,000 plus votes if he is popular in Kabushi? The man… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/im-100-in-charge-of-kabushi-claims-lusambo/