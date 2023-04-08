I’M AFRAID SABOI WILL INSULT MY SHORT STATURE… she has a foul mouth that woman – KABWITA

I’M AFRAID SABOI WILL INSULT MY SHORT STATURE – KABWITA … she has a foul mouth that woman

New UPND member Charles Kabwita says he does not want to talk about his former president in the NDC Saboi Imboela for fear of being insulted, saying “that woman has a foul mouth” and “will just insult my short stature.”

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Kabwita who was NDC secretary general until the time of his defection to UPND, said there was no NDC to talk about as the party is completely finished.

But asked on Imboela’s standing, Kabwita said he feared addressing Imboela for fear of being insulted.

“She will insult me. That woman insults. She has a foul mouth,” Kabwita said, saying following his resignation, the vice-president also resigned, claiming that Imboela went to her Facebook page and insulted him. “Kanshi nefi twaipipa she… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/im-afraid-saboi-will-insult-my-short-stature-kabwita-she-has-a-foul-mouth-that-woman/