“I’m back”! – Nico Williams to stay at Athletic Bilbao amid Barca, PSG interests

Spain international Nico Williams, of Ghanaian heritage, is expected to remain with Athletic Bilbao despite significant interest from top clubs like Barcelona.

Barcelona has been actively pursuing Williams during the current transfer window, attracted by his impressive performances for both his club and national team.

However, it seems the talented winger will stay with Athletic Bilbao.

In addition to Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain has also shown interest in Williams. Nevertheless, reports from Spain indicate that he is not keen on joining PSG.

Despite the attention from major clubs, Williams has continued his preseason training with his Athletic Bilbao teammates, eagerly preparing for the upcoming season and aiming to make a notable impact.

“I’m back! I’m really looking forward to this season. Vamos, Athletic!” he told Athletic Club channels.

During the 2023/24 La Liga season, Nico Williams made 31 appearances, netting five goals and providing 11 assists.

He was a key contributor to Spain’s triumph in the 2024 Euro Championship, playing a significant role in their victory over England in the final last month.